WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (WAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $78,128.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

