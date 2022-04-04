OptionRoom Price Tops $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $547,639.59 and approximately $73,417.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.26 or 0.07491040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.17 or 0.99753851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

