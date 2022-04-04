Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $61.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,978. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

