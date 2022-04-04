Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
