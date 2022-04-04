Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

