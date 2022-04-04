StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

