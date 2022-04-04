S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

