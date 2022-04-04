1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1st Source by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in 1st Source by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 1st Source by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 1st Source by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

