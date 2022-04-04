Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.58. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

