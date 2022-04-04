StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

