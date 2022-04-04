Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,086 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

