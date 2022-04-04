Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $78.22 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

