Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,527 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

