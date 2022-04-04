Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 268 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $242.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

