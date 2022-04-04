Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $173.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

