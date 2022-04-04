Head to Head Survey: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 argenx 0 3 14 1 2.89

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 197.97%. argenx has a consensus target price of $354.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21% argenx -75.69% -22.33% -20.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.25 -$13.83 million ($0.72) -23.89 argenx $539.42 million 31.17 -$408.27 million ($7.99) -40.73

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats argenx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

