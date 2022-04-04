Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 237,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HCM stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

