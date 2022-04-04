Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

