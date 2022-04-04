Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FDX opened at $221.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

