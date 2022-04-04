Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

AMCR stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

