Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.