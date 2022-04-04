V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

