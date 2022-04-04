Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $200.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $200.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

