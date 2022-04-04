Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

