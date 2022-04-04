Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.