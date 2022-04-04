One Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

VOE opened at $150.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $146.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

