Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $7,323,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

