Head to Head Review: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 73.68 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Fisker $110,000.00 35,129.14 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.99

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.14%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 75.88%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Fisker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02%

Summary

Volcon beats Fisker on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

