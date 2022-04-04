State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.12 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.