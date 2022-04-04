State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

