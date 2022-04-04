LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.30.
LHCG stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.