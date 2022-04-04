Citigroup Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

