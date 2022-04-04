Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

