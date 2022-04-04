Barclays Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $93.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Lennar stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Lennar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 155,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

