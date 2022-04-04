Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $1,357.67

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($27.51) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY opened at $21.15 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.