iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.49 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.