Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,610,000 after purchasing an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cohu by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

