StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CEMI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

