Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

REM stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.