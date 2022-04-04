One Capital Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

