Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 543.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $250.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.21 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

