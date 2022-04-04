Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

