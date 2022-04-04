Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $818,663. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.