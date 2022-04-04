One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 716 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $348.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

