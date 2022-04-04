One Capital Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

ZTS opened at $191.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $155.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

