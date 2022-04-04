766 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $363.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

