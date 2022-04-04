Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $416.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

