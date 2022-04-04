Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $103.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

