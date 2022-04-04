CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CDK opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CDK Global by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 91,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

