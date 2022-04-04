Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

CBSH stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

