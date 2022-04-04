StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.54.

CAKE stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

